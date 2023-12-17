DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DFILF remained flat at $2.59 on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

