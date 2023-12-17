dForce USD Price Tops $0.96 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002338 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.22 million and approximately $767.79 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00171360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009096 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,467,662 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98049213 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $18.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

