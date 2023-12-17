Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Update

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,904. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

