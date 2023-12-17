Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Short Interest Update

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 377,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance
Shares of Domain Holdings Australia stock remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Friday. 615 shares of the company traded hands. Domain Holdings Australia has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.
Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Domain Holdings Australia
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Domain Holdings Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domain Holdings Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.