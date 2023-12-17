Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Short Interest Update

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 377,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance

Shares of Domain Holdings Australia stock remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Friday. 615 shares of the company traded hands. Domain Holdings Australia has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

