Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,800 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 722,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPRO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Draganfly in a report on Friday, November 17th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Draganfly

Draganfly Trading Down 2.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Draganfly by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Draganfly by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Draganfly during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Draganfly by 2,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Draganfly during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPRO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Draganfly has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.08.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 517.52% and a negative return on equity of 335.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Draganfly will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

