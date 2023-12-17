Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,900 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 525,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of DPMLF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,073. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

About Dundee Precious Metals

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

