EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Short Interest Down 18.9% in November

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,800 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 880,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $91,926,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $64,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 113.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after buying an additional 368,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $184.01. 960,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,169. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

