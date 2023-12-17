ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.28 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and $5,090.24 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016745 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,106.15 or 1.00039668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012426 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0324091 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,718.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

