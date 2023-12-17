EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 579,300 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 663,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.64. 868,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $141.89 and a 52-week high of $227.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.