Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Update

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 499,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,128.8 days.

Empire Stock Down 1.5 %

Empire stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509. Empire has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

