Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in November

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,428,800 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the November 15th total of 1,225,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.7 days.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of EDVMF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.26. 3,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,009. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

