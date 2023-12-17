Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Update

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 199,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Envela Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ELA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. 43,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,087. The stock has a market cap of $134.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.10. Envela has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.36 million. Envela had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Envela from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 44.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 1,077.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 82.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 52.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

