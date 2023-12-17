Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 248,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,046,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.93. 103,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.38. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 36.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

See Also

