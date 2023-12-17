Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $261.41 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,174.80 or 0.05293780 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $261.41 billion and $8.11 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00096544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00024450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001856 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,197,889 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

