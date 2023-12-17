Ethereum Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $267.82 billion and $7.06 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,228.10 or 0.05288105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00100265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00026217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00026840 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001910 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,199,702 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.