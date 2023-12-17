Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Eurazeo Price Performance

Eurazeo stock remained flat at $58.64 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $66.90. Eurazeo has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $58.64.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

About Eurazeo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.