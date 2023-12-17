Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Eurazeo Price Performance
Eurazeo stock remained flat at $58.64 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $66.90. Eurazeo has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $58.64.
About Eurazeo
