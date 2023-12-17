Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 67,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVBN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

In other news, Director Jody L. Lomeo purchased 1,500 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $143,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lee C. Wortham purchased 2,966 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $80,764.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $540,760.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 254,515 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 53,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $167.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

