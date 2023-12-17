EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in November

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

EverGen Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of EVGIF stock remained flat at C$1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. EverGen Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$1.45 and a 52-week high of C$2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.91.

About EverGen Infrastructure

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

