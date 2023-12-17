EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in November

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.
EverGen Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of EVGIF stock remained flat at C$1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. EverGen Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$1.45 and a 52-week high of C$2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.91.
About EverGen Infrastructure
