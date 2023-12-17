FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Up 10.0% in November

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. 12,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.37 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

