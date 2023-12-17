FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Up 15.5% in November

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,660,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 15th total of 18,760,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $25,290.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,860.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $2,812,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $25,290.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 528,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,690. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:FIGS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.14. 2,725,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62. FIGS has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIGS

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.