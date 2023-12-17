First Digital USD Price Reaches $1.00 (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $2.16 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,656,786,754 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,656,786,753.71. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99815576 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $2,137,928,913.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

