First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Short Interest Down 12.6% in November

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 4,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $22.60. 3,026,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,540. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

