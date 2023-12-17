First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Down 12.9% in November

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.5 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. 1,554,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,139. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.90. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $312,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,169,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,312,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $312,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,169,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,312,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

