Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Short Interest Down 12.5% in November

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Focus Impact Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 231,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 261,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FIAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. 29,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,723. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.