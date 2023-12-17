Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Short Interest Down 12.6% in November

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 11,010,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.76.

In other Freshworks news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $164,359.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,744.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,268 shares of company stock worth $5,383,150 in the last three months. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 373.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.15. 5,049,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,529. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 0.92. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

