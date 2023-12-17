Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 15.6% in November

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fujitsu Price Performance

OTCMKTS FJTSY traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.78. 57,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

