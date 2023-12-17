G999 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1,230.71 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00096851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026644 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005298 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.