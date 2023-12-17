Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 47,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,975,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,132,664.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $277,370. 35.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 48.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of GAIA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 52,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

