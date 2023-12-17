Gala (GALA) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Gala (GALA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $867.55 million and approximately $73.54 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 28,753,259,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,899,059,943 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

