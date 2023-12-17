GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $533,737.49

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $533,737.49 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,733,459 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

