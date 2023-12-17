GensoKishi Metaverse Price Tops $0.0501 on Top Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and $1.03 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,733,459 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

