GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in November

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 699,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 648,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GMYTF remained flat at C$56.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. GMO Payment Gateway has a 1-year low of C$41.19 and a 1-year high of C$50.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.64.

About GMO Payment Gateway

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

