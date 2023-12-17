Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GROY. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Gold Royalty from $8.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Gold Royalty from $2.85 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of GROY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,271. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $213.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 367.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.