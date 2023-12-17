Golden Goose Hits Market Cap of $15,268.12 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $15,268.12 and approximately $380.04 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay’s cheap and clean electricity.

_The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _”

Golden Goose Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

