Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Roy Sebag Acquires 2,500 Shares

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag bought 2,500 shares of Goldmoney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Roy Sebag purchased 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.88 per share, with a total value of C$7,880.00.

Goldmoney Price Performance

Shares of XAU opened at C$7.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.94. Goldmoney Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 30.51.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney ( TSE:XAU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of C$11.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

