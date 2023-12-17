Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Update

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.0 days.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

GDDFF remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

