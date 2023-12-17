Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Update

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.0 days.
Goodfood Market Price Performance
GDDFF remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.
Goodfood Market Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goodfood Market
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.