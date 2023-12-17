Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Update

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Shares of GRVY stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $73.54. 68,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,458. The stock has a market cap of $511.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69. Gravity has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $82.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.69 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 19.02%.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
