Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Update

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1,366.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 80.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRVY stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $73.54. 68,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,458. The stock has a market cap of $511.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69. Gravity has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $82.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.69 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 19.02%.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

