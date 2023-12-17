Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,317,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 1,456,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Haitian International Stock Performance

Shares of Haitian International stock remained flat at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. Haitian International has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Haitian International Company Profile

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

