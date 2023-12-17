Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,317,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 1,456,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Haitian International Stock Performance
Shares of Haitian International stock remained flat at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. Haitian International has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $2.25.
Haitian International Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Haitian International
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.