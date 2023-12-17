Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Up 15.7% in November

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,600 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the November 15th total of 352,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.17. 470,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,364. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.08. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTLF. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Heartland Financial USA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 190.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.