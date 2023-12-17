HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 149,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEI traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $181.85. 699,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,960. HEICO has a 52 week low of $147.69 and a 52 week high of $186.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEI. William Blair began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

