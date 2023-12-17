HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in November

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $74.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $77.55 and a 1 year high of $77.55.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body and interior lighting products.

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.