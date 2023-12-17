HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Update

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,359,200 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 4,007,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 781.2 days.

HLFFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HelloFresh stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

