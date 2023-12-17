Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Down 6.6% in November

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,700 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 476,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,750 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 516,348 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $3,312,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 261,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 644,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $590.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Several research firms have commented on HTBK. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

