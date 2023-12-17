Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $130.67 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $130.67 million and approximately $12,227.46 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00008705 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016745 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,106.15 or 1.00039668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012426 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.58590121 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,359.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

