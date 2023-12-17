HI Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. HI has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $219,695.27 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,652.72 or 1.00090388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012149 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009959 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003736 BTC.

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00104922 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $222,379.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

