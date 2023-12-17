HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in November

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$15.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

About HLS Therapeutics

HLTRF remained flat at $2.74 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.68.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

