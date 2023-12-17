holoride (RIDE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.62 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. holoride has a total market cap of $27.62 million and approximately $302,967.15 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,213.79 or 0.05319670 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00098381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00026437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03584488 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $307,034.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

