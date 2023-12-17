Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 17.9% in November

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGKY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.75. 6,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

