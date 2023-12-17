Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in November

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,429.0 days.
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
Shares of HWDJF remained flat at $9.70 during trading hours on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
