ICON Market Capitalization Achieves $241.68 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $241.68 million and $7.52 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,683,173 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 974,637,093.2341892 with 974,637,071.4028559 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.2535744 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $17,035,003.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.